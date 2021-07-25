Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.00

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.65, with a volume of 1794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

