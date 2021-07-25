Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 38.6% during the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 372,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $9,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 60.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 36.0% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $47.78 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -34.13.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

