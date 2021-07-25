Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF) shares traded up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 152,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 592,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$206.46 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

