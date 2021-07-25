Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,970.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

GBDC stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $14,218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

