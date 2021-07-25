Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

