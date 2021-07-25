Lancaster Investment Management Buys Shares of 2,911 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. AON accounts for about 42.0% of Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.48. The company had a trading volume of 897,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,213. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.49. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.89.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

