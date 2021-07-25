L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.92

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.92 and last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 12502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.35.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

