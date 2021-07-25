Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.