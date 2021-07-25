Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRNTY. HSBC upgraded Krones from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:KRNTY opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99. Krones has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

