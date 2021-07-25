Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.44 ($99.35).

Get Krones alerts:

KRN stock opened at €85.00 ($100.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -31.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €77.71. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €82.90 ($97.53).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.