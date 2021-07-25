Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,780. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

