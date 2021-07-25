Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,716 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 112,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.44. 2,113,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

