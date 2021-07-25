Kore Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.5% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. 5,692,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

