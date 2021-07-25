Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.27. 647,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,449. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.16.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

