Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,934,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.45. The company had a trading volume of 817,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.79. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $255.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

