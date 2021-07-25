Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 214,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 425,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 347,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 284,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 264,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter.

PXH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 610,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

