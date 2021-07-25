Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,141,215 shares.The stock last traded at $47.82 and had previously closed at $47.10.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
