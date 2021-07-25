Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,141,215 shares.The stock last traded at $47.82 and had previously closed at $47.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.