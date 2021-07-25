Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

