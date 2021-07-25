Klaytn (KLAY) Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and $98.55 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00123222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00142459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,946.98 or 0.99724213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.00 or 0.00875406 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,628,382,621 coins and its circulating supply is 2,488,967,672 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.