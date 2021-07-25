KLAYswap Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.18 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $15.29 or 0.00044424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $119.06 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00120009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00138140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,445.33 or 1.00045122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.00861761 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.