KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.29.

KKR stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

