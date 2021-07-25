Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $19,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNSL opened at $170.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

