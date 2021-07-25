Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.24 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $14.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,848,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

