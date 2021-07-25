Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.33 billion-$19.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.69 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.65-6.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.66. 5,013,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,377. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

