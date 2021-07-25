Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $711.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $952,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

