Kevin M. Canty Sells 12,000 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,021,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.