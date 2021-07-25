Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

