KCL Capital L.P. Takes $4.04 Million Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000. Anaplan accounts for about 0.4% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned about 0.05% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,714. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. 1,397,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

