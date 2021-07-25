KCL Capital L.P. Sells 425,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

KCL Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.1% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 227.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,670,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,600 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 1,556,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,850,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,721,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 278,277 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,540,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,362. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

