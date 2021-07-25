KCL Capital L.P. Sells 1,838 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KCL Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings in Snap were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Snap by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Snap by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,232,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816,549. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $708,775.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,892,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

