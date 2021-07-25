KCL Capital L.P. Invests $997,000 in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONX. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth $39,880,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONX during the 4th quarter worth $36,087,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth $20,234,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth $14,955,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 29,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,481. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

