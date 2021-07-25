KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €66.00 ($77.65) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €64.00 ($75.29).

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised KBC Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. KBC Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. Analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

