KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. Analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

