Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) versus Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Head to Head Contrast

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katy Industries and Manitex International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manitex International $167.50 million 0.92 -$13.61 million ($0.12) -64.58

Katy Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manitex International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Katy Industries and Manitex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Manitex International has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.03%. Given Manitex International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A Manitex International -4.16% -5.94% -2.26%

Summary

Manitex International beats Katy Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, it manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes; and shipping articulated cranes. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

