Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karora Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of KRR stock opened at C$3.52 on Friday. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$4.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The stock has a market cap of C$516.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.28 million during the quarter.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.