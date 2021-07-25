KARMA Market Cap Hits $45.08 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2,323% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. KARMA has a market cap of $45.08 million and $4.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006028 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00088685 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

