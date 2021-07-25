Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

KDMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

