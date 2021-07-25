JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $214,000 Position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONCY opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

