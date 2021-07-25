JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,155 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

