JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Adecoagro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Adecoagro by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

