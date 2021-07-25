JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $46.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.97.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,173,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,736,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

