JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.63 million, a PE ratio of -21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.22. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.42.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

