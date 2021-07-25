JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $254,000 Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 969.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.33. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT).

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.