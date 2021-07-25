JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 222,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $83.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.