JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,424 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 29.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCCC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -7.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock worth $654,018 in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

