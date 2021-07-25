Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $171.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,779. The company has a market capitalization of $452.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

