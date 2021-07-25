Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $183.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $671,132,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,179,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,110,000 after purchasing an additional 417,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

