Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 8th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,279.75. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

