Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

