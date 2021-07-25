Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,255 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 66,429 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.88.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $107.59 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

